Das legendäre Kaltenbach Open Air geht 2017 in die nächste Runde und wartet jetzt schon mit richtigen Schmankerl aus dem extremeren Bereich des Metal. Vom 24. bis 26. August 2017 wird das Festival wieder über die Bühne gehen.
Folgende Bands sind bis jetzt bestätigt:
CRYPTOPSY – Technical Death Metal, Canada
NECROPHOBIC – Blackened Death Metal, Sweden
VITAL REMAINS – Death Metal, USA
RAGNAROK – Black Metal, Norway
BENIGHTED – Death Grind, France
MANTAR – Doomed Black Metal, Germany
VOLTUMNA – Blackened Death Metal, Italy
INFEST – Death Metal, Serbia
5 STABBED 4 CORPSES – Grind Core, Germany
VINEGAR HILL – Modern Melodic Death Metal, Austria
PAIN IS – Pain Core, Austria
CROSSING EDGE – Modern Melodic Metal, Austria
ANTHEM – Death Metal, Poland
CONTAMINANT – Melodic Death Metal, Germany
DEJA VU – Heavy Metal, Germany
SVARTA – Black Metal, Austria
PROLL GUNS – Western Thrash N’ Roll, Austria
MADOG – Heavy Metal, Austria
NOCTURNE – Black Metal, Austria
LOST VITAL SPARK – Modern Death Metal, Austria
SENNTUS – Dark Metal, Austria
ADAMON – Melodic Death Metal, Austria
DISMAL LUMENTIS – Progressive Dark Metal, Austria
CAMP CHAOS – Groove Metal, Austria
NEMESIS MY ENEMY – Death Metal, Austria
JUSTICE LOST – Thrash Metal, Austria
CATASTROFEAR – Death Metal, Austria
RANZ – Heavy Metal, Austria
Tickets gibt’s ab 1. Jänner 2017 unter http://www.kaltenbach-openair.at/