Bereits vor einigen Wochen wurde ein Spendenkonto für EYEHATEGOD-Fronter Mike Williams eingerichtet, der während einer US-Tour 2014 schwer erkrankt ist und nun auf eine Organspende angewiesen ist. Gestern Abend hat seine Lebensgefährtin via Facebook den folgenden Beitrag geteilt.

Hi everyone! I just wanted to update you on Michael’s condition. A few weeks ago, they discovered the reason that he kept bleeding internally was due to a bleed ing ulcer combined with a very low clotting factor. He underwent endoscopic surgery where they put 3 clips on the ulcer to stop the bleeding. We were informed that it’s in a very fragile area prone to bleed again. Which, of course, it did. Several times. Eventually, they went in and cauterized the ulcer, hoping to put an end to the bleeding. They also worked on raising his clotting factors with medications to help do so. During this time, the results of Mike’s stress test came back positive for heart damage. His liver failure has taken a toll on his heart and he needed to undergo a procedure to repair it. He was told that he would have to be put on blood thinners and, when combined with his already low clotting ability, there was a very high risk that he could bleed out and die on the table. If he didn’t have the procedure, he’d be removed from the transplant list. There was no other choice. He had to do it.