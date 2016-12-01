Bereits vor einigen Wochen wurde ein Spendenkonto für EYEHATEGOD-Fronter Mike Williams eingerichtet, der während einer US-Tour 2014 schwer erkrankt ist und nun auf eine Organspende angewiesen ist. Gestern Abend hat seine Lebensgefährtin via Facebook den folgenden Beitrag geteilt.
Thankfully, there were no complications, and Michael pulled through. He has to remain on blood thinners until December 8th. Once they are out of his system, it’s transplant time!
Thanks so much to all of you for helping him get this far. I dread to think where he would be without it. His deductible is paid for, as is a portion of his past due hospital bills. But we still need to cover the actual surgery, as well as this current monster of a hospital stay and his aftercare, which involves a ton of expenses. Please continue to send positive thoughts, donate and share, share, share!
Much love and gratitude,
Michelle Maher-Williams
Sofern ihr einen Beitrag spenden möchtet, könnt ihr dies unter folgendem Link tun.
https://www.youcaring.com/mikeixwilliams-695413