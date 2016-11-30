HAMMERFALL kommen nach Wien! Am 1. Februar 2017 kommen die schwedischen Power Metal Heroes in die Arena Wien! Mit ihrem neuen Album “Built to Last” im Gepäck wird die Arena Wien zum Kochen gebracht! Natürlich wird man sich über neue Songs sowie alte Hits beim Konzert freuen.

Laut HAMMERFALL Gitarrero Oscar Dronjak ist das bald erscheinende Album das stärkste in der gesamten Diskographie der Skandinavier: “Built To Last is our 10th studio album in 19 years, incredibly enough, but I think we sound more alive and vibrant than ever before! We have worked our asses off to make sure this album is a worthy successor to (r)Evolution, and I have no doubt in my mind that we have created one of the strongest records we have ever done. I am immensely proud and excited about this album, and I am confident all our Templars of Steel will agree once they hear it in November.”

Die Review zum neuen Album gibt’s hier:

http://disctopia.de/reviews/power-metal-hammerfall-built-to-last-21294/

Tickets gibt’s unter www.oeticket.com.