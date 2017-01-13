WITHIN THE RUINS haben am Mittwoch einen neuen Song namens “Beautiful Agony” veröffenlticht. Das Video ist exklusiv auf Metal Injection zu sehen. “It has a darker vibe than most of our previous material and this video totally conveys that” sagt Gitarrist Joe Cocchi. Das Video, bei dem Justin Reich Regie führte, ist das erste Video aus dem am 3. März erscheinenden Album “Halfway Human”. “Justin Reich did an amazing job with the video!”

Within The Ruins werden am 03.03.17 ihr neues Album “Halfway Human” über Long Branch Records (Europa) und Entertainment One (Rest der Welt) veröffentlichen. Die Band nahm ihren neuen Silberling in ihrem eigenen Studio mit Produzent und Gitarrist Joe Cocchi auf. Die Stimme von Sänger Tim Goergen wurde in den Zing Studios von Jim Fogarty (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) aufgenommen.

“The writing process was a bit different for this album,” sagt Cocchi. “We took a step back and kind of reviewed some of our older material. Typically we’d rush and blast out a group of songs and then hit the studio. At the time it felt right. And It had a more organic feel. Now because of a combination of maturity and honestly just feeling sick of the same old formula, we really focused on creating something different sounding.”

“Halfway Human” wird der Nachfolger des von der Kritik hochgelobten “Phenomena” in 2014, welches u.a. von Metal Injection als ein “wohl abgerundetes Album mit mehr überraschungen, als man erwartet” beschrieben wurde. Cocchi sagt zur Produktion: “We went back to a more organic style of writing and production. I personally was finally able to abandon a lot of my writing habits or ‘rules,’ if you will. No more ‘oh, that part doesn’t really sound like us, have to change that,’ type of bullshit. Doing that created a fresher sound. This is the most raw and extreme sounding material we’ve ever written. Keep an eye out for studio blogs and more updates.”

Aus der Heimat der New Wave Of American Heavy Metal, Massachusetts, kommend, mit ihren Vorreitern wie Killswitch Engage, All That Remains, Unearth oder Shadows Fall. Aufgewachsen mit klassischem Death Metal, melodiösem Göteborg-Death und der Präzision von Meshuggah, haben es WITHIN THE RUINS geschafft aus all diesen Zutaten ihre eigene Identität und ihren ganz eigenen Sound zu kreieren.

Mit ihrer unnachahmlichen Power, ihren präzisen Kompositionen und ihrer technischen Brillianz zeigen Within The Ruins, dass Sie durch Nichts aufzuhalten sind!